Navajo Nation reports 70 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: November 10, 2020 12:38 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 70 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The latest figures released Monday night bring the total number of known cases to 12,641 with 594 known deaths.

Tribal health officials say 132,720 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,795 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health previously issued a health advisory warning to residents about the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus that has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


