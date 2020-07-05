Navajo Nation reports 71 new cases, 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional death Saturday.
More than 58,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,804 with 377 deaths.
Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,543 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
The Navajo Police Department and the New Mexico National Guard will continue to enforce the 57-hour weekend lockdown, which ?began on Friday, July 3 at 8:00 p.m. and will last until Monday, July 6 at 5:00 a.m.
Here are the Nation's total cases organized by service unit:
* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
