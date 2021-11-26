Navajo Nation reports 72 new virus cases, 9 deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 72 new virus cases, 9 deaths

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: November 26, 2021 02:08 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths as of Wednesday evening.

The tribe is urging residents on the vast reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In all, 39,158 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,536 deaths from the virus have been reported by the tribe since the pandemic began.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


