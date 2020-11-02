Navajo Nation reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 02, 2020 07:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 11,828 with 7,546 recoveries. The death toll remains at 581.

"The increases and reductions in new cases of COVID-19 is dependent on our own actions and the decisions we make each day," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "By traveling off the Nation or choosing to hold a family gathering, even a simple innocent birthday party, can have devastating consequences for anyone."

Nez encouraged people to "please make good decisions" — continue staying home, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds. 

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 747 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,854 cases, and Arizona reported 1,527 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,637
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,207
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,240
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,800
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,407
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,802
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,131
  • Winslow Service Unit: 595
  • 9 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Navajo Nation can be found here


