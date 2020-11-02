Navajo Nation reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 11,828 with 7,546 recoveries. The death toll remains at 581.
"The increases and reductions in new cases of COVID-19 is dependent on our own actions and the decisions we make each day," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "By traveling off the Nation or choosing to hold a family gathering, even a simple innocent birthday party, can have devastating consequences for anyone."
Nez encouraged people to "please make good decisions" — continue staying home, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds.
On Thursday, New Mexico reported 747 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,854 cases, and Arizona reported 1,527 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Navajo Nation can be found here.
