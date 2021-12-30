Navajo Nation reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths

The Associated Press
Created: December 30, 2021 06:29 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 74 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and five additional deaths.

Wednesday's numbers pushed the cases on the vast reservation to 41,262, including 67 delayed reported cases. The death toll rose to 1,588.

Tribal leaders continued to push for residents to take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask-wearing, social distancing and washing hands.

The omicron variant has not been detected in samples on the Navajo Nation, but tribal leaders say that doesn't mean it's not there.


