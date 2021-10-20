Navajo Nation reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: October 20, 2021 09:41 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 78 more COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

It was just the seventh time in the past 21 days that tribal health officials had reported a coronavirus-related death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 35,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,471.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Based on cases from Oct. 1-14, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 31 communities due to the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

