Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 11, 2020 08:08 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 12,720 with 7,802 recoveries. The death toll is now 595.
"The states of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico are nearing capacity for hospitalizations and hospital bed occupancy, and our health care system alone will not be able to handle a high number of severe COVID-19 cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to do better and we have to hold our loved ones accountable for their actions."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,266 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 2,517 cases, and Arizona reported 3,434 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
To read the latest public health order in full, including the latest provisions for the weekend lockdowns, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company