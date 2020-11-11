Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 11, 2020 08:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 12,720 with 7,802 recoveries. The death toll is now 595.

Advertisement

"The states of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico are nearing capacity for hospitalizations and hospital bed occupancy, and our health care system alone will not be able to handle a high number of severe COVID-19 cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to do better and we have to hold our loved ones accountable for their actions." 

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,266 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 2,517 cases, and Arizona reported 3,434 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,807
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,371
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,289
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,968
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,461
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,892
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,286
  • Winslow Service Unit: 637
  • 9 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

To read the latest public health order in full, including the latest provisions for the weekend lockdowns, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

13-year-old sells snacks to help his family pay the bills
13-year-old sells snacks to help his family pay the bills
Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide
Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide
Lack of hospital capacity appears to be behind increased COVID-19 restrictions in NM
Lack of hospital capacity appears to be behind increased COVID-19 restrictions in NM
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico county advances plan for 200 deputy body-cameras
New Mexico county advances plan for 200 deputy body-cameras
Advertisement


New Mexico county advances plan for 200 deputy body-cameras
New Mexico county advances plan for 200 deputy body-cameras
Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
New Mexico universities use wastewater samples to detect COVID-19 early
New Mexico universities use wastewater samples to detect COVID-19 early
New Mexico State University rolls out 1st licensed whiskey
New Mexico State University rolls out 1st licensed whiskey