Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

"The states of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico are nearing capacity for hospitalizations and hospital bed occupancy, and our health care system alone will not be able to handle a high number of severe COVID-19 cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to do better and we have to hold our loved ones accountable for their actions."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,266 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 2,517 cases, and Arizona reported 3,434 cases.