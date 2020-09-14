Navajo Nation reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: September 14, 2020 07:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 8 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Sunday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,977 with 7,179 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 536.

Advertisement

"Our daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases will continue to fluctuate, but our goal is to keep the numbers as low as possible," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We do not know the impact of the Labor Day weekend yet, but we are optimistic that our Navajo people continue to practice all of the preventative measures recommended by our health care experts."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 628 cases, and Arizona reported 384 cases. 

Last Tuesday was the Navajo Nation's first day without new cases since the pandemic hit in March. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,352
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 816
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 952
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,596
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,319
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,509
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 949
  • Winslow Service Unit: 478
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September. 

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police ask for public's help to locate group of five siblings
Selma Craig-Bell, 10 months; Trinity Bell-Craig, 3 years; Tanylah Craig-Bell, 4 years; Ataliah Bell, 6 years
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Facing backlog of police misconduct cases, AG calls state agency’s process ‘absolute train wreck’
Facing backlog of police misconduct cases, AG calls state agency’s process ‘absolute train wreck’
Advertisement


Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Police ask for public's help to locate group of five siblings
Selma Craig-Bell, 10 months; Trinity Bell-Craig, 3 years; Tanylah Craig-Bell, 4 years; Ataliah Bell, 6 years
Navajo Nation reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Rio Rancho elementary students to return for in-person learning
Rio Rancho elementary students to return for in-person learning