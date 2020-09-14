Navajo Nation reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 8 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,977 with 7,179 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 536.
"Our daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases will continue to fluctuate, but our goal is to keep the numbers as low as possible," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We do not know the impact of the Labor Day weekend yet, but we are optimistic that our Navajo people continue to practice all of the preventative measures recommended by our health care experts."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 628 cases, and Arizona reported 384 cases.
Last Tuesday was the Navajo Nation's first day without new cases since the pandemic hit in March.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
