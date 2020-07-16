Navajo Nation reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Nez encouraged that family members hold each other accountable when it comes to COVID-19 safety precautions. He urges residents to not travel and to limit public contact with others.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,099

Crownpoint Service Unit: 715

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 547

Gallup Service Unit: 1,372

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,196

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,335

Tuba City Service Unit: 770

Winslow Service Unit: 333

3 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

Preliminary reports show that approximately 6,184 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.