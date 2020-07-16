Navajo Nation reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 16, 2020 08:15 AM
Created: July 16, 2020 08:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths Wednesday.
More than 69,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,370 with 405 deaths.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is encouraging residents to prepare for the upcoming 57-hour weekend lockdown.
"It's important for families to plan ahead and prepare for the weekend lockdowns ahead of time to make sure you have enough food, water, medication and other essential items," Nez said in a release. "When you shop for essential items, please wear your masks, practice social distancing, and please wipe down and sanitize all of your purchased items. Keep your guard up because we could easily have another spike in cases if we become too relaxed."
Nez encouraged that family members hold each other accountable when it comes to COVID-19 safety precautions. He urges residents to not travel and to limit public contact with others.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 6,184 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
