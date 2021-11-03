Navajo Nation reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: November 03, 2021 08:45 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 80 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 23rd time in the past 35 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,487.

Based on cases from Oct. 15-28, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. 


