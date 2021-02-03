Navajo Nation reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Created: February 03, 2021 10:03 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Tuesday reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths.

The latest numbers raised the totals to 28,471 cases and 1,032 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The tribe has tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 56 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events. The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15. 


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

