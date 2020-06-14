Navajo Nation reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Saturday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,554 with 308 deaths.
Reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 3,131 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.
Nearly 44,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, which represents 21.4 percent of the Navajo Nation’s population.
In a press release, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez addressed the recent uptick in Arizona cases.
"It’s very troubling and disheartening to hear that so many Arizona citizens are contracting COVID-19 in other parts of the state and I believe it’s the direct result of loosening restrictions far too early. On the Navajo Nation, we have to stay the course and we have to think of others before we go out into public. We no longer have the highest number of cases per capita and it’s because we implemented proactive preventative measures that are still in place. We are also testing our people at a much higher rate than anywhere else in the country," President Nez said.
