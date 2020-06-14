Navajo Nation reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

"It’s very troubling and disheartening to hear that so many Arizona citizens are contracting COVID-19 in other parts of the state and I believe it’s the direct result of loosening restrictions far too early. On the Navajo Nation, we have to stay the course and we have to think of others before we go out into public. We no longer have the highest number of cases per capita and it’s because we implemented proactive preventative measures that are still in place. We are also testing our people at a much higher rate than anywhere else in the country," President Nez said.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.