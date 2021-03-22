Navajo Nation reports 9 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

"If you haven't already received one of the COVID-19 vaccines, we strongly encourage you to consider receiving the vaccine to help protect yourself and others," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "If you have received the vaccine, you have to remember that although the vaccines are highly effective, it does not guarantee that you will not become infected with the virus. You must continue to take all precautions to help keep you safe."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 176 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 375 cases, and Arizona reported 488 cases.