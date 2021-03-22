Navajo Nation reports 9 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 9 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 22, 2021 07:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,007 with 16,326 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 1,233. 

"If you haven't already received one of the COVID-19 vaccines, we strongly encourage you to consider receiving the vaccine to help protect yourself and others," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "If you have received the vaccine, you have to remember that although the vaccines are highly effective, it does not guarantee that you will not become infected with the virus. You must continue to take all precautions to help keep you safe."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 176 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 375 cases, and Arizona reported 488 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,515
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,869
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,576
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,745
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,649
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,028
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,642
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,965
  • 18 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. 


