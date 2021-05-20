Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: May 20, 2021 06:38 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,747 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll is now 1,297.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated, but people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.


