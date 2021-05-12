Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: May 12, 2021 07:38 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,642 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll remains at 1,285.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated, but people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.


