Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 02, 2020 08:00 AM
Created: September 02, 2020 07:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Tuesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,830 with 503 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,102 people have recovered from COVID-19.

"Now is the time to prepare your homes and families for the upcoming winter season and the flu season," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Please use your time on weekends wisely and begin to gather firewood, medical supplies, food and water and other resources to keep you safe at home this winter season."

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 110 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 296 cases, and Arizona reported 507 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,332
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 808
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 917
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,574
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,301
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,501
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 934
  • Winslow Service Unit: 457
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September. The next lockdown will begin Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. and end Sept. 7 at 5 a.m. 

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


