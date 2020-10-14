Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

"Today's number of new cases is low, but that doesn't mean that we should let up or that the spread of the virus has stopped," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "It means that we need to be strong and continue fighting this modern-day monster in order to protect our elders, children, first responders, those with underlying conditions, and many others."

President Nez urged residents to not host or attend family gatherings because that's where contact tracers have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases.