Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 14, 2020 10:05 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,737 with 7,352 recoveries. The death toll remains at 571.
"Today's number of new cases is low, but that doesn't mean that we should let up or that the spread of the virus has stopped," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "It means that we need to be strong and continue fighting this modern-day monster in order to protect our elders, children, first responders, those with underlying conditions, and many others."
President Nez urged residents to not host or attend family gatherings because that's where contact tracers have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 355 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 987 cases, and Arizona reported 683 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
