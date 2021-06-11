Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 11, 2021 12:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Thursday.

The total number of known deaths remains at 1,334.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,906 with 29,518 recoveries.

"We got some great updates indicating that 97 percent of elders 75 years and older from the Shiprock Service Unit have been fully vaccinated," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Community immunity across the entire Navajo Nation is our goal, but we need more and more of our people to get vaccinated to reach that next goal."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,612
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,971
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,671
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,903
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,740
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,247
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,754
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,989
  • 19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.

A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico again offers virus relief to immigrants, elderly
New Mexico again offers virus relief to immigrants, elderly
Family in desperate search for missing 61-year-old
Family in desperate search for missing 61-year-old
Individual in custody following police activity in NE Albuquerque
Individual in custody following police activity in NE Albuquerque
Farmers concerned about drought conditions
Farmers concerned about drought conditions
Eastern New Mexico flooding prompts emergency declarations
Eastern New Mexico flooding prompts emergency declarations