Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 11, 2021 12:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Thursday.
The total number of known deaths remains at 1,334.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,906 with 29,518 recoveries.
"We got some great updates indicating that 97 percent of elders 75 years and older from the Shiprock Service Unit have been fully vaccinated," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Community immunity across the entire Navajo Nation is our goal, but we need more and more of our people to get vaccinated to reach that next goal."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
