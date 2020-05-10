Navajo Nation reports 91 additional cases as case total rises to 2,973 | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 91 additional cases as case total rises to 2,973

Justine Lopez
Created: May 10, 2020 11:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Nation has reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Saturday, May 9. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 2,973 cases of COVID-19 with 98 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include over 1,200 cases in New Mexico: 

  • McKinley County, NM: 808
  • Apache County, AZ: 762
  • Navajo County, AZ: 623
  • Coconino County, AZ: 316
  • San Juan County, NM: 331
  • San Juan County, UT: 50
  • Socorro County, NM: 26
  • Cibola County, NM: 33
  • Bernalillo County, NM: 3
  • Sandoval County, NM: 21

“We’re very close to having 3,000 positive cases, but we also have to remember that a good number of these individuals have recovered or are in the process of recovering. We’re seeing more testing being conducted and we’re very hopeful that the curve will continue to flatten. Please continue to pray for our people and to abide by the 57-hour weekend curfew,” said President Nez in a press release.

The Navajo Nation has administered a total of 18,055 tests.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


