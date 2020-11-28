Navajo Nation reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 15,954 with 8,609 recoveries. Three new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 648.
“We love our people and that’s why we take the advice of the health care experts to implement restrictions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "The Navajo Nation remains in a stay-at-home lockdown, which means the only time anyone should leave their home is for essential items such as food, medication, or hygiene products. We are once again seeing a peak in new cases, so please stay home as much as possible. You do not want your family to experience this potentially deadly virus. Stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often."
On Friday, the state of New Mexico reported 2,076 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 4,314 new cases, and Utah reported 6,142 for Thursday and Friday combined.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Nation's three-week stay-at-home lockdown remains in effect 24/7. Essential businesses are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
