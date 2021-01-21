Navajo Nation reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: January 21, 2021 07:29 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 26,612 with 933 known deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says residents still need to remain vigilant and practice health safety measures like staying home.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Tribal officials say more than 225,000 people on the vast reservation have been tested for COVID-19 and nearly 14,000 have recovered. The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


