Navajo Nation reports 95 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Friday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,529 with 149 deaths.

“The Navajo Nation is testing our citizens at a very high rate per capita, more so than any state in the country. Over 14 percent of the people living on the Navajo Nation have been tested and that’s why we have a high number of positive cases. We’re doing our best to flatten the curve, so let’s think of the health and safety of others and stay home this weekend. Stay home, stay safe, save lives,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release.