Navajo Nation reports 95 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 95 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 95 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

Justine Lopez
Created: May 23, 2020 11:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Friday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,529 with 149 deaths. 

“The Navajo Nation is testing our citizens at a very high rate per capita, more so than any state in the country. Over 14 percent of the people living on the Navajo Nation have been tested and that’s why we have a high number of positive cases. We’re doing our best to flatten the curve, so let’s think of the health and safety of others and stay home this weekend. Stay home, stay safe, save lives,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release.

Advertisement

The Navajo Nation is currently in the middle of another 57-hour weekend lockdown. The lockdown requires all residents to remain at home except essential workers, first responders, and health care workers.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque
Christine Olvera
Zuni Pueblo deals with increase in COVID-19 cases
Zuni Pueblo deals with increase in COVID-19 cases
Events across New Mexico forced to make tough decisions
Events across New Mexico forced to make tough decisions
New Mexico school districts coming up with plans to reopen safely
New Mexico school districts coming up with plans to reopen safely
Advertisement


Rural areas, tribal lands hit hardest by census interruption
In this April 30, 2020, photo, a sign marks Navajo Drive as Sentinel Mesa, homes and other structures in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah on the Navajo Reservation, stand in the distance. Even before the pandemic, people living in rural communities and on reservations were among the toughest groups to count in the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Navajo Nation reports 95 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 95 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths
No known cases of inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 in NM
No known cases of inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 in NM
Zuni Pueblo deals with increase in COVID-19 cases
Zuni Pueblo deals with increase in COVID-19 cases
Events across New Mexico forced to make tough decisions
Events across New Mexico forced to make tough decisions