Navajo Nation reports 96 COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 18, 2021 07:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 26,383 with 13,531 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 919.
"Now that the holidays have passed, I am optimistic that we are seeing a consistent flattening of the curve," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We had several days where the numbers of new COVID-19 cases were high, but we've had a few days where it has begun to flatten. With vaccinations now being administered, we are hopeful that the numbers will decrease even more."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 751 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,585 cases, and Arizona reported 6,981 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation's stay-at-home order lasts through Monday, Jan. 25. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.
