Navajo Nation reports 96 COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 96 COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 96 COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 18, 2021 07:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 26,383 with 13,531 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 919. 

"Now that the holidays have passed, I am optimistic that we are seeing a consistent flattening of the curve," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We had several days where the numbers of new COVID-19 cases were high, but we've had a few days where it has begun to flatten. With vaccinations now being administered, we are hopeful that the numbers will decrease even more." 

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 751 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,585 cases, and Arizona reported 6,981 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 4,906
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,638
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,724
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,228
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,438
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,622
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,092
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,698
  • 37 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's stay-at-home order lasts through Monday, Jan. 25. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD investigates apparent homicide in northwest Albuquerque near I-40
APD investigates apparent homicide in northwest Albuquerque near I-40
FBI: Cowboys for Trump founder taken into custody in connection to Capitol riots
FBI: Cowboys for Trump founder taken into custody in connection to Capitol riots
New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 751 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 751 additional COVID-19 cases
Rio Rancho elementary students to resume hybrid learning Tuesday
Rio Rancho elementary students to resume hybrid learning Tuesday
Local theatre hosts rummage sale to raise funds amid pandemic
Local theatre hosts rummage sale to raise funds amid pandemic