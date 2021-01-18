Navajo Nation reports 96 COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

"Now that the holidays have passed, I am optimistic that we are seeing a consistent flattening of the curve," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We had several days where the numbers of new COVID-19 cases were high, but we've had a few days where it has begun to flatten. With vaccinations now being administered, we are hopeful that the numbers will decrease even more."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 751 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,585 cases, and Arizona reported 6,981 cases.