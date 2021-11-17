Navajo Nation reports 96 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 96 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Navajo Nation reports 96 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The Associated Press
Created: November 17, 2021 08:38 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 96 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total to 38,490 cases since the pandemic started and 1,515 known deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has urged residents of the vast reservation to be careful when traveling to neighboring cities and states where safety measures aren’t always as strict.  

The tribe has maintained a mask mandate through most of the pandemic.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Pedestrian hit, killed on Central
APD: Pedestrian hit, killed on Central
Fast food restaurants take security into their own hands
Fast food restaurants take security into their own hands
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,530 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,530 additional COVID-19 cases
Woman arrested, accused of following teen girl from Albuquerque to Los Lunas
Woman arrested, accused of following teen girl from Albuquerque to Los Lunas
New 'Rust' lawsuit says Baldwin had no reason to fire
New 'Rust' lawsuit says Baldwin had no reason to fire