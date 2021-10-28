Navajo Nation reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

Navajo Nation reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: October 28, 2021 09:36 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 97 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the 19th time in the past 29 days.

The tribe had reported 119 additional cases on Wednesday along with nine coronavirus-related deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,484.

Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD deems Wilson Stadium safe after evacuation
APD deems Wilson Stadium safe after evacuation
Cuba bus drivers featured on cover of TIME
Cuba bus drivers featured on cover of TIME
City begins demolition of abandoned Mesilla building
City begins demolition of abandoned Mesilla building
APD: 1 dead following shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: 1 dead following shooting in SE Albuquerque
Increased security at Valley HS following threat on Snapchat
Increased security at Valley HS following threat on Snapchat