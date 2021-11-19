Navajo Nation reports 99 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 99 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: November 19, 2021 07:59 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 99 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional coronavirus-related deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total to 38,616 cases since the pandemic started and 1,518 known deaths.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has urged residents of the vast reservation to be careful when traveling to neighboring cities and states where safety measures aren’t always as strict. The tribe has maintained a mask mandate through most of the pandemic.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


