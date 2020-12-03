Navajo Nation reports hospital capacity is a major concern

"Hospital resources are at capacity or even over capacity," he said.

Nez said health officials are predicting the winter surge to be worse than what the Navajo Nation endured in the spring.

"This projection says that this virus will be worse, four to five times more than what we faced in May," he said.

Tribal officials are also reporting shortages of hospital beds and healthcare workers.

"We are truly in a crisis mode," said Gallup Indian Medical Center Dr. Jonathan Iralu. "What we know is that our hospital beds are full, and when we try to send persons to other hospitals in New Mexico and Arizona, they are essentially 100% full.

Tribal officials are doubling down on public health orders, and urging people to stay home.

The Navajo Nation extended its lockdown for at least another three weeks, and will be re-instating its 57-hour curfews on the weekends.

