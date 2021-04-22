Navajo Nation reports its first COVID-19 death in 11 days | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports its first COVID-19 death in 11 days

The Associated Press
Created: April 22, 2021 06:29 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 related death after 10 consecutive days of no such fatalities.

The tribe reported one death and eight new confirmed coronavirus cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The latest numbers bring the Navajo Nation’s pandemic case total to 30,388 with the known death toll now at 1,263.

Tribal health officials say more than 16,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation.

Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

