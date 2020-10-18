Navajo Nation reports more than 50 new COVID cases for the first time since July 30

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,913 with 7,378 recoveries. The death toll remains at 571.
Saturday's daily case count was the first time the Navajo Nation has exceeded 50 cases since July 30.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. The Nation's 56-hour weekend lockdown will remain in effect till Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 a.m.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
