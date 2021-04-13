Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd day in row | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd day in row

The Associated Press
Created: April 13, 2021 07:13 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers brought the pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation to 30,267 cases with 1,262 known deaths.

Tribal officials had ordered a weekend lockdown over fears that a new variant could drive another deadly surge.

The Stay-At-Home order required all Navajo Nation residents to refrain from unnecessary travel to help limit the spread of the virus, including a new and more contagious strain.

The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 B.1.429 variant on the reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah was confirmed last week.


