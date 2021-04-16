Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 5th day in row | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 5th day in row

The Associated Press
Created: April 16, 2021 09:11 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the fifth consecutive day.

The latest numbers released Thursday brought the pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation to 30,338 cases and 1,262 known deaths.

Tribal officials had ordered a lockdown last weekend over fears that a new variant could drive another deadly surge.

The Stay-At-Home order required all Navajo Nation residents to refrain from unnecessary travel to help limit the spread of the virus, including a new and more contagious strain.

So far, nearly 16,500 people on the Navajo Nation have recovered from COVID-19.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

