Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 5th day in row

“This week, we see a slight decrease from 40 to 35 communities identified as having uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. We have to work together and urge our loved ones to be very cautious so that we can have zero communities with uncontrolled spread of this virus. The Navajo Nation has had several days with zero new cases during this pandemic and we want to get back to that point, but it will take all of us doing our part. We have to wear masks in public and when we are near others who live outside of our immediate household and we need more of our people to get fully vaccinated. Please be safe and make good choices for yourself and others," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.