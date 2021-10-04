Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 5th day in row | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 5th day in row

The Associated Press, Jamesha Begay
Created: October 04, 2021 09:20 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 29 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the fifth consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,172 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,447.

Based on cases from Sept. 10-23, the Navajo Department of Health had issued an advisory for 40 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.  

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

“This week, we see a slight decrease from 40 to 35 communities identified as having uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. We have to work together and urge our loved ones to be very cautious so that we can have zero communities with uncontrolled spread of this virus. The Navajo Nation has had several days with zero new cases during this pandemic and we want to get back to that point, but it will take all of us doing our part. We have to wear masks in public and when we are near others who live outside of our immediate household and we need more of our people to get fully vaccinated. Please be safe and make good choices for yourself and others," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

