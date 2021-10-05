Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 6th day in row | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 6th day in row

The Associated Press
Created: October 05, 2021 08:07 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 22 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the sixth consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,447.

Navajo officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.


