Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 6th day in row

Created: October 05, 2021 08:07 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 22 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the sixth consecutive day.
The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,447.
Navajo officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.
