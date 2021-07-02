Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths in 4 of last 5 days

The Associated Press
Created: July 02, 2021 07:03 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported four new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths.
It marked the fourth time in the last five days that no deaths have been recorded on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
The latest numbers pushed the Navajo Nation totals to 30,008 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago and 1,354 known deaths.
Tribal officials said last week that the first case of the Delta variant has been identified on the reservation.
The variant has become prevalent in the U.S. over the past few weeks and has been detected in many states, including the Four Corners states.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)