Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 related deaths for 9th day | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 related deaths for 9th day

Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 related deaths for 9th day

The Associated Press
Created: April 20, 2021 06:26 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported finding no new COVID-19 related deaths for the ninth consecutive day.

The tribe on Monday reported four new confirmed coronavirus cases, but no additional deaths on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The latest numbers bring the Navajo Nation’s pandemic case total to 30,371 with the death toll remaining at 1,262.

Tribal officials say nearly 16,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation.

Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

BCSO: Deadly rollover crash now deemed a double homicide
BCSO: Deadly rollover crash now deemed a double homicide
SWAT team called out to northeast Albuquerque
SWAT team called out to northeast Albuquerque
Bernalillo County judge rules against APS over public records case
Bernalillo County judge rules against APS over public records case
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 638 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 638 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Manny Gonzales believes he can turn around Albuquerque's crime crisis
Manny Gonzales believes he can turn around Albuquerque's crime crisis