Navajo Nation reports no COVID deaths for 4th time in 5 days | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports no COVID deaths for 4th time in 5 days

Navajo Nation reports no COVID deaths for 4th time in 5 days

The Associated Press
Created: May 07, 2021 06:27 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the fourth time in the last five days.

Tribal health officials say the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago now is 30,565 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll remained at 1,282.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated, but people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Many people choosing to stay on unemployment rather than work, business owners and analysts say
Many people choosing to stay on unemployment rather than work, business owners and analysts say
Endangered Missing Juvenile Alert: 5-year-old Mario Hernandez
Endangered Missing Juvenile Alert: 5-year-old Mario Hernandez
Man accused of killing woman in Albuquerque driveway to be sentenced in immigration case this month
Man accused of killing woman in Albuquerque driveway to be sentenced in immigration case this month
Off-duty Cuba officer charged in alleged DWI crash to remain free before trial
Off-duty Cuba officer charged in alleged DWI crash to remain free before trial
Father of girl who was killed in crash provides videos of mother smoking and drinking
Father of girl who was killed in crash provides videos of mother smoking and drinking