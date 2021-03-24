Navajo Nation reports no COVID-related deaths 3rd day in row | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports no COVID-related deaths 3rd day in row

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 24, 2021 07:28 AM
Created: March 24, 2021 07:23 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported three new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

It was the third consecutive day that the tribe has not recorded a coronavirus-related death.

The death toll remains at 1,233 since the pandemic began with the number of confirmed cases at 30,010 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain.

"The Navajo Nation had no new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, but we anticipated more cases today," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Having a few more cases reported today should not discourage us. We have to stay strong and keep pushing back on this virus together." 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,516
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,869
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,576
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,746
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,650
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,028
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,642
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,965
  • 18 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  


