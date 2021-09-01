Navajo Nation reports no COVID-related deaths for third straight day | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports no COVID-related deaths for third straight day

Navajo Nation reports no COVID-related deaths for third straight day

AP
Updated: September 01, 2021 09:19 AM
Created: September 01, 2021 09:18 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the total to 32,600 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death total remained at 1,403.

Based on cases from Aug. 13-16, the Navajo Department of Health has issued an advisory notice for 36 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 by the end of September or be required to submit to regular testing.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Father says school bus dropped daughter two miles from home
Father says school bus dropped daughter two miles from home
4-H parents join class action lawsuit against Gov. Lujan Grisham, NMDOH
4-H parents join class action lawsuit against Gov. Lujan Grisham, NMDOH
APS fires former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton
APS fires former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton
Schools rethink COVID response
Schools rethink COVID response
APD sobriety checkpoint nabs nearly a dozen DUI arrests
APD sobriety checkpoint nabs nearly a dozen DUI arrests