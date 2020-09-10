Navajo Nation reports no deaths, 12 additional cases of COVID-19

"Our daily number of positive COVID-19 cases will continue to fluctuate as long as we don't have a vaccine available," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Today's slight increases in cases shouldn't discourage our Navajo people, as long as we continue to listen and practice the safety measures recommended by our health care experts."

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 314 cases, and Arizona reported 496 cases.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,342

Crownpoint Service Unit: 815

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 938

Gallup Service Unit: 1,582

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,316

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,506

Tuba City Service Unit: 944

Winslow Service Unit: 466

6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September.

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.