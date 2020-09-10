Navajo Nation reports no deaths, 12 additional cases of COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the second time in three days.
The Navajo Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,915 with 7,167 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 527 as previously reported Tuesday.
Tuesday was also the Navajo Nation's first day without new cases since the pandemic hit in March.
"Our daily number of positive COVID-19 cases will continue to fluctuate as long as we don't have a vaccine available," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Today's slight increases in cases shouldn't discourage our Navajo people, as long as we continue to listen and practice the safety measures recommended by our health care experts."
On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 314 cases, and Arizona reported 496 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
