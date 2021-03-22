Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths

Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain.

Tribal health officials say more than 191,000 vaccine doses have been distributed.

“Once again, the Navajo Nation is exemplifying what can be accomplished when we listen to the public health experts and work together. Our hard work is paying off and our prayers are being answered,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “The fight against COVID-19 continues on. Variants continue to be of great concern across the country, especially as we see more and more people travel including students on spring break.”

Under current tribal restrictions, Navajo schools are still operating virtually, even though surrounding communities have signaled a plan to fully reopen.

"We are slow to reopening our schools, you know, because our schools, our children are not vaccinated," Nez said. "They're not able to get the shots, and so we're gonna do a gradual, slow reopening there."

However, newly introduced legislation could repeal the ban on in-person learning, and the ban on visitors.

"We're going to do some consultation with the school districts to make sure that the building, the school facility is up to par on safety protocols, like h-vac, you know, six feet social distancing in the classroom," he said.