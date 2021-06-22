Navajo Nation reports no new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports no new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 22, 2021 08:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported zero new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday.

The total number of known deaths remains at 1,346 as previously reported.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,967 with 29,566 recoveries.

"Reports indicate that the variants, including the Delta variant, are mostly impacting people who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Our vaccination rate is high here on the Navajo Nation, but we have to do more to encourage more of our people to get fully vaccinated."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,624
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,976
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,675
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,906
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,742
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,272
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,762
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,991
  • 19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Department of Health lifted the nation’s stay-at-home order Friday, easing restrictions to allow in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-thru gatherings of up to 100 vehicles.


