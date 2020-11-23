Navajo Nation reports peak high of 383 new COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 383 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, an all-time high for the vast reservation.
Tribal health officials on Sunday announced the latest daily figure of new cases as well as five more coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of known cases now stands at 15,039, including 42 delayed reported cases. The death toll for the Navajo Nation is now up to 631.
"We have community spread and uncontrollable spread in most of our communities," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "And the numbers are even higher off the Navajo Nation."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 2,468 new cases, Arizona reported 4,331 cases, and Utah reported 3,197 cases.
Tribal health officials said 147,793 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 8,131 have recovered.
The Navajo Nation is currently under a three-week stay-at-home order.
Officials are urging households not to have anyone over during the Thanksgiving holiday.
