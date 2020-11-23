Navajo Nation reports peak high of 383 new COVID-19 cases

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 383 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, an all-time high for the vast reservation.

Tribal health officials on Sunday announced the latest daily figure of new cases as well as five more coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of known cases now stands at 15,039, including 42 delayed reported cases. The death toll for the Navajo Nation is now up to 631.