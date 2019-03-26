Navajo Nation searches for funding to replace decrepit jails

The Indian Health Service has issued multiple closure notices, with the most recent calling for the building to shut down April 30.

Tribal officials say they've secured land for a new judicial and public safety complex but lack $77 million needed for construction. About $3.5 million is included in a capital outlay bill that awaits Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's review.

The tribe also wants to replace a public safety complex in Window Rock, Arizona.

