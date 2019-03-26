Navajo Nation searches for funding to replace decrepit jails | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation searches for funding to replace decrepit jails

Navajo Nation searches for funding to replace decrepit jails

The Associated Press
March 26, 2019 11:20 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Navajo Nation officials are in search of funding to replace two deteriorating tribal jails.

Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan toured one in Shiprock, New Mexico, last week that has asbestos, lead and mold.

The Farmington Daily Times reports Lujan saw cracks in walls, plumbing issues and cramped spaces in what he said was an "eye-opening experience."

The Indian Health Service has issued multiple closure notices, with the most recent calling for the building to shut down April 30.

Tribal officials say they've secured land for a new judicial and public safety complex but lack $77 million needed for construction. About $3.5 million is included in a capital outlay bill that awaits Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's review.

The tribe also wants to replace a public safety complex in Window Rock, Arizona.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 26, 2019 11:20 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Brittany Alert issued for missing Santa Fe teen
Brittany Alert issued for missing Santa Fe teen
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Advertisement




Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Activist groups claim gay, transgender migrants are being mistreated at ICE facility in NM
Activist groups claim gay, transgender migrants are being mistreated at ICE facility in NM
Uptown Target now selling alcohol
Target in Uptown Albuquerque
Local doctor offers new option to treat uterine fibroids
Local doctor offers new option to treat uterine fibroids
4 Investigates: New Mexico veterans suffering from higher rates of suicide
4 Investigates: New Mexico veterans suffering from higher rates of suicide