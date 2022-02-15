Navajo Nation sues New Mexico county over redistricting map | KOB 4

Navajo Nation sues New Mexico county over redistricting map

The Associated Press
Created: February 15, 2022 03:31 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is suing San Juan County over a recently adopted map that will determine political boundaries for the northwestern New Mexico county through 2030.

The tribal government, its human rights commission and five tribal members filed a federal lawsuit filed last week.

It claims that the county commission violated the Voting Rights Act by approving a map that packs Native American voters into a single district.

The lawsuit states that the map approved by the commission in December deprives Native American voters of an “equal opportunity” to elect candidates of their choice in four districts.

The county declined to comment on the lawsuit.


