Navajo Nation to allow 'soft reopening' of some businesses

Updated: March 11, 2021 09:59 AM
Created: March 11, 2021 09:57 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials cited a declining number of new COVID-19 cases and other improving conditions as they announced a new public health order that will allow some businesses to reopen under certain restrictions.
"This is not a full reopening as some states are doing," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Instead, this is a carefully-crafted soft reopening that includes specific guidelines to continue helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while allowing more businesses to reopen at no more than 25% capacity, along with strict provisions."
Officials cited testing availability, hospital capacity and contact tracing in addition to the decrease in new cases as factors in the transition.
The Navajo Nation is moving from "red status" to "orange status" overall.
The new provisions for businesses under the orange status include:
Officials said a separate new health order will keep the daily curfew for residents of the tribe’s reservation from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in effect.
Both orders will take effect Monday.
