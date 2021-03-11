Navajo Nation to allow 'soft reopening' of some businesses

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials cited a declining number of new COVID-19 cases and other improving conditions as they announced a new public health order that will allow some businesses to reopen under certain restrictions.

"This is not a full reopening as some states are doing," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Instead, this is a carefully-crafted soft reopening that includes specific guidelines to continue helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while allowing more businesses to reopen at no more than 25% capacity, along with strict provisions."