Navajo Nation to continue mask mandate

Diana Castillo
Updated: May 17, 2021 06:44 PM
Created: May 17, 2021 04:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Nation will continue to require people to wear masks despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
"It will help especially when we begin reopening our nation to visitors," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Nez wants at least 75% of Navajo residents to be fully vaccinated before reopening.
"We're gonna be meeting with public health experts and our leaders to discuss what are our next steps," Nez said.
Vaccinations are now available to people as young as 12 on the Navajo Nation.
“I think that's gonna be an increase in our numbers here on the Navajo Nation, and we just sent a letter today to request the Department of Health and Human Services and IHS for more vaccines," Nez said.
