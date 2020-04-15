Navajo Nation to extend weekend curfew amid coronavirus | KOB 4
Navajo Nation to extend weekend curfew amid coronavirus

The Associated Press
Created: April 15, 2020 05:04 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — The Navajo Nation has announced plans to continue its weekend overnight curfew through the first weekend in May to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Arizona Republic reported that Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced extended plans on Tuesday after first implementing the 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday curfew on Easter weekend.

Navajo Nation spokesperson Jared Touchin says the order is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

The Navajo Police Department enforced the curfew by setting up checkpoints and issuing more than 170 citations to violators, which could include a fine up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail.


