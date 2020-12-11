Navajo Nation to get 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine in first shipment

"They have all told us they are ready to receive it, they are ready to place it in the proper storage, and they all have plans to give the vaccines to the first group of the priority," said Dr. Loretta Christensen.

Health care workers and nursing home patients will be among the first to get the vaccine.

"In the first part of 2021, we will then move on to the general population, and ask you to come for your vaccinations much like you do for the flu vaccinations that many of you get every year," Christensen said.

Dr. Laura Hammit of Johns Hopkins University helped bring clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine to the Navajo Nation.

"We know that COVID is surging right now, and our families and our communities are suffering but this vaccine offers hope and it is really a truly remarkable achievement," she said.

The Navajo Nation is also expecting 7,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine within one week of the Pfizer shipment. The Moderna vaccine also still needs FDA approval.

"We want you to know that we have great confidence in the vaccines that are coming out," Christensen said. "Getting the vaccine is voluntary, but we do need your help to try to stop COVID. It's very important that we vaccinate as many people as we can.