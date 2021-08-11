Navajo Nation: Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases | KOB 4
Navajo Nation: Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases

Jamesha Begay
Updated: August 11, 2021 09:59 PM
Created: August 11, 2021 09:55 PM

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. -- The Navajo Nation reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 49 new cases Wednesday.

The tribe's pandemic totals now stand at 31,715 cases and 1,386 known deaths. 

The health department plans to issue a new public health emergency order this week to transition the Navajo Nation to 'Orange Status' due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. 


