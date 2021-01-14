Navajo Nation vaccinating high-risk population

“This is a vaccination drive for those who have vehicles our public health nurses are actually going out to the rural parts of the Navajo Nation,” said Nez.

Nez said they’ve distributed around 75% of the vaccines they were given. But he hopes it's just the beginning.

“I think by the end of the week we will be in the 80% use of all our vaccines,” said Nez. “That helps me, helps leaders advocate for doses. I know some other states out there, some hospitals, may have some doses that are sitting in their freezers maybe people don’t want to get the vaccines but let me just say, if there are doses out there that are just sitting in freezers the Navajo Nation is willing to accept those.”

They will continue their vaccination drive in Fort Defiance Friday.



