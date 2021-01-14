Navajo Nation vaccinating high-risk population

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The COVID-19 vaccine is slowly making its way into the arms of people around the nation. That includes the hard-hit Navajo Nation.
Thursday, President Jonathan Nez spent the day at a drive-thru vaccine spot in Fort Defiance, Arizona for reservation elders.
Nez said, so far, they’ve distributed around 20,000 vaccines on the reservation. The Navajo Area Indian Health Services is helping with the distribution at the eight service locations on the reservation.
“We are hopeful this is a positive step and I think its re-instilling hope into our people that we are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” said Nez.
Nez said vaccine distribution started a few weeks back, first being supplied to healthcare workers, nursing home staff, on the front lines. The vaccine is now available for elders 65 and older, and the high-risk population
“This is a vaccination drive for those who have vehicles our public health nurses are actually going out to the rural parts of the Navajo Nation,” said Nez.
Nez said they’ve distributed around 75% of the vaccines they were given. But he hopes it's just the beginning.
“I think by the end of the week we will be in the 80% use of all our vaccines,” said Nez. “That helps me, helps leaders advocate for doses. I know some other states out there, some hospitals, may have some doses that are sitting in their freezers maybe people don’t want to get the vaccines but let me just say, if there are doses out there that are just sitting in freezers the Navajo Nation is willing to accept those.”
They will continue their vaccination drive in Fort Defiance Friday.
